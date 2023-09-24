Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 11,671 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.24. 307,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,366. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $72.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.