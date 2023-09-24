Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMLM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 416.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,222,000.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KMLM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 231,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,643. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $40.19.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

