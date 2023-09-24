SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,882,000 after acquiring an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.90. 88,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,821. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

