Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,442 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,052. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

