Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 3,442 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2023

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGPFree Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $90.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,052. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $96.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.82.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

