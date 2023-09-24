Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN remained flat at $21.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,657,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,105. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

