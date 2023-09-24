Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,082 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $44.40. 11,652,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

