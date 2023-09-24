ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,157. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.43.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

