Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,514,000 after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,347,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121,613 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

