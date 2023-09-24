Bowman & Co S.C. Has $716,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5 %

FISV stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. 2,238,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

