Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 92 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,956,000 after purchasing an additional 832,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $148,108,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.36.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,869. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

