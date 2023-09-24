iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,063,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,559,000 after acquiring an additional 70,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,511 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,351,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $105.25. The stock had a trading volume of 346,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,841. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average is $107.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

