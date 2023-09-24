Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Reduced by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.18. 2,986,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,977. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.