Marshall Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.59. 749,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,653,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average of $148.85. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $125.23 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

