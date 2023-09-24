Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 49,279 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,279 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 3.28% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $14,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333,076 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 924,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 358,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 83,531 shares during the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MNA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.61. 16,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,037. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

