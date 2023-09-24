SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

