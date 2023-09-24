Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 293 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of REGL stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.23. 53,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.81.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

