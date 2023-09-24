Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.48. The stock had a trading volume of 770,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,954. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.97 and a twelve month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

