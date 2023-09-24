Martin Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.95. 1,285,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

