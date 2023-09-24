Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 254.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,613,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464,865 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 44,324.8% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,370 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 182.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,466,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,305,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,344 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.
Shares of TTE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.61. 730,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,059. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.
