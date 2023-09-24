Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 339 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $2,586,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in CarMax by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 65.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,006.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

View Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KMX traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,047. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.