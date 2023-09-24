Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Martin Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 160,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.60. 14,645,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993,906. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 75.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

