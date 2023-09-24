Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,642 shares of company stock valued at $807,273 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,262. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.