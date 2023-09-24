Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $833,000 in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,234 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DVN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.59. The stock had a trading volume of 8,360,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.