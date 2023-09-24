Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.78. The stock had a trading volume of 575,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,093. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.40 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day moving average of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

