Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.10. 607,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,874. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.