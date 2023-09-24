Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 128 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,171,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,894. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

