Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

