Bremer Bank National Association Takes $1.48 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Teca Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $107.72 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.22.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

