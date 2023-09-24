iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.