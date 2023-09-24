Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VBK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.95. The company had a trading volume of 225,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,975. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $188.23 and a 1-year high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

