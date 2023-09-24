Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,208 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Bank of America by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 63.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 22.2% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $25,627,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.98.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. 41,284,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,693,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

