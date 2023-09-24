Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $422,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,292,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.79.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.48.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

