NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 738,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $54,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $322,214,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $166,747,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.70. 11,796,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a market capitalization of $137.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

