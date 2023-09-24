JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,325,000 after buying an additional 1,222,091 shares in the last quarter.

JEPI traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

