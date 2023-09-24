Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,125,174.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $26.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,062.54. 236,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,075. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,075.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,783.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $19.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Melius began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,137.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.