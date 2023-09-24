21,200 Shares in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Purchased by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.37. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFPM shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Triple Flag Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.