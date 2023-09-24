ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $554.09. 1,107,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $573.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $522.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $614.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.79.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total value of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

