Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IBHD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 113,589 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.