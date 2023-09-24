iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2023

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,855 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 13.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $134,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $176.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,171,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,894. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

