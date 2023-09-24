Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Purchases New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $64,548,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 262.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.83.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $205.05. 754,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,674. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.37. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

