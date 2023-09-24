SNS Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 304,095.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 666,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,464,000 after purchasing an additional 665,969 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,597,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,665,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,627,000 after buying an additional 111,984 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.34. The company had a trading volume of 130,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,893. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

