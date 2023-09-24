Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 452 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,200.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

IDV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,166 shares. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

