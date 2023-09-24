Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,435,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after acquiring an additional 131,792 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,255,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 957,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 468,188 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 569,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,034,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,678. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $42.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

