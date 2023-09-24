Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,678 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,678 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 892,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after buying an additional 76,229 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. 40,006,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,170,898. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $42.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

