Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,857 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 2.8% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $27,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DVY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.17. 566,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $126.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

