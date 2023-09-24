Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,096,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,044. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

