Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,747 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IDU traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.53. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a one year low of $74.96 and a one year high of $90.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

