HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 1.4% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $315,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $252.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,142. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.32 and a 12 month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total value of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

