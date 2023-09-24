SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,291 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,760 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,478,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,309. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $75.28.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

