Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,571 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.32. 2,708,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,371. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $30.53.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

